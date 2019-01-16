Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik–Naira and Naksh–Keerti Meet With an Accident

The episode starts with Kartik and Naira going out for a walk in the evening. Kartik is all set to give Naira a surprise. Naira is overwhelmed, and they both spend some romantic time together.

The next morning, Naksh and Keerti join Kartik and Naira for breakfast. While having a sandwich, a small piece with ketchup falls on her dress. Naira gets paranoid about the red stain left by the ketchup.

Dadi is worried about Naira and Keerti. She calls Kartik and tells them to return as soon as possible. Kartik argues with Dadi and asks her to relax. Keerti tells Kartik that they should return home as soon as possible.

Naira comes to know that Aditya is cheating on his fiancée ahead of his marriage. Dadi tells Akhilesh that she is worried about the kids. Luv and Kush too fall sick.

Naira calls Vaishali so that she can catch Aditya red-handed. She thanks Keerti and Naira for saving her ahead of her marriage. Aditya is speechless after getting caught.

Aditya wants to take revenge on Keerti and Naira for ruining his plan. Dadi wants Naira-Kartik and Naksh-Keerti to return to Udaipur at the earliest. Naira-Kartik and Naksh-Keerti leave for Udaipur in their respective cars. Aditya’s car comes from the opposite direction and an accident takes place.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Lovely Asks Sikandar to Choose

The episode starts with Mohendar scolding Gunjan for joining hands with Tony. Bebe is shocked to know that. Sikandar tells counselor that they don’t want divorce but counselor says don’t find excuse to stay together find reasons.

Amyra says to Kullfi says that we need to me more strong, let’s promise we won’t cry.

Counselor says so in 30 days if you don’t convince me that you are a team I will have to inform court about divorce.

Gunjan calls Nimrat and says now come visit Sikandar .Lovely says Sikandar I don’t need 30 days to say I love you, because I do but now I don’t trust you.

Lovely says I wish I could trust you, see for me it’s Amyra then you but in your life it’s Amyra then not me, and if you could prove that even I’m important in your life, Sikandar says don’t do this Lovely please, Lovely says you have to please it’s either me or Kullfi choose.

Amyra and Kullfi start fighting and hitting each other, Lovely and Sikandar see them, Sikandar says look they are acting don’t stop them, Lovely and Sikandar walk to them, Sikandar applauds, and says very good acting.

Sikandar says really, anyways you don’t need to act, we have made a decision, we won’t take divorce now, girls start dancing in joy, Amyra hugs them. Kullfi feels left out.

Amyra asks Lovely will you be still angry on me because of my friendship with Kullfi. Lovely says if you are happy I won’t be. Amyra says thank you. Sikandar looks at Kullfi standing alone and then at Lovely and remembers the condition.

Kullfi asks Sikandar when will Lovely return with Amyra, Sikandar says not now, Kullfi asks why if I go will they come, Sikandar feels bad.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Mohini Also Notices Anurag and Prerna's Chemistry

The episode starts with Anurag applying turmeric on Prerna’s wounds on her arm. Meanwhile, Nivi, Mohini, and Mishka reach the temple to pick him up. Mohini is unable to control her emotions by looking at his wounds and starts crying.

Anurag stops them and goes back to Prerna to get her, saying he cannot leave without her. Nivi notices them holding hands.

Meanwhile, at home, Prerna’s mother asks about Prerna’s whereabouts to Shivani and asks her to call Prerna. Shivani wants Anurag and Prerna to spend time together and gets close to each other. Thinking about her sister’s well-being, Shivani fake calls Prerna in front of her mother as she doesn't want to disturb them.

In the car, there is an awkward silence while dropping Prerna home. Prerna thanks Mohini for her gesture. Mishka seems disturbed by Prerna and Anurag’s interaction in the car. Mohini, Nivi, and Mishka notice Anurag’s closeness towards Prerna. Prerna thanks Anurag and walks towards the gate. Nivi calls him out to distract him from Prerna. Anurag can’t stop staring at her as she leaves which Mohini notices.

Prerna reaches home. As she enters her living room Prerna’s mother starts complaining about her coming late from work as she’s completely unaware of the riots. Prerna hugs her mother amid the conversation and tells her that she missed her.

Shivani notices Prerna’s disturbed face and follows her to the room to check on her. Prerna is thinking about what Komolika said about Shivani, Prerna asks Shivani why she went to meet Ronit.

Nivi goes to Mohini’s room to speak to her about Anurag and Prerna. Mohini gets angry with Nivi and tells her to shut up and ends up slapping Nivi to shut her up.

Ishqbaaaz: Shivansh Calls off Shivani and Angad's Wedding

The episode begins with Angad's aunt, Sudha, asking Shivansh if he is ready to break his blood sibling's marriage over his cousin. Shivansh retorts by stating that he loves both his sisters equally and won't spare anyone who speaks ill of Radhika.

Dadi intervenes and tries to explain to Sudha that Shivani is a good catch and will keep Angad happy. However, Sudha is still upset with the Oberoi's for hiding details about Radhika. She further adds that perhaps the family is hiding facts about Shivani too.

Shivansh cuts her and states that his sisters are his pride and he will stand up for them at all cost. Sudha is angered by his retaliation and puts forth a condition that the marriage will only take place if Shivansh and the entire family apologize. Shivansh then calls her egoistic and stubborn by adding that they don't want to associate themselves with her kind of people.

Obviously, furious by his behaviour, Sudha walks out along with the Ahuja family. Dadi speaks to Shivansh about the episode and asks him why he wanted to hide the truth about Radhika's eye in front of Sudha. SSO says that he did not want Radhika to be affected by such people.

Shivansh then reminisces how he and Radhika and gone to eat ice cream with Shivaay in the car when out of nowhere, someone fired a shot on Shivaay. As the bullet hit the car window, the glass shattered and a piece of the same pierced through Radhika's eye.

This caused a damaged retina which the doctors could not repair. Back in the present, Shivansh noticed how Shivani and Radhika were hugging each other and apologizing. Dhruv goes up to Shivansh and asks him what can be done now. Meanwhile, Nani consoles Dadi and states that Shivansh will figure a way out. He then pacifies Dadi and tells her that Shivani is mature enough to understand the situation and that he will make everything right.

Shivansh then heads out of the house but Aditi follows him. He asks her to leave him alone but she reminds him of the commissioner's orders to not leave him alone. However, SSO leaves her be and she receives a video clip from the commissioner.

As she watches the clip, she notices a lady dressed as a bride heading upstairs. Aditi suspects that this person could be the one who tried to kill SSO. Shivansh meets Angad and asks him whether he truly loves Shivani. Angad admits that he does but can't stand against his fam jam. Shivansh then asks him to do him a favour.

Meanwhile, Aditi opens the room where the lady headed and notices a lot of costumes. The maid walks in and asks her what's her work in the room, to which, Aditi asks her who this room belongs to. The maid answers that it is Shivani's room.

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya Suspects Disha and Purab Are up to Something

The episode starts with Abhi asking Pragya to leave King and rushing to go see Kiara because the doctor has confirmed that she is awake. Pragya then rushes to see Kiara and Abhi and King fight with each other.

Disha and Purab are rushing towards the pathology clinic but they bump against a ward boy and spill the contents of the trolley, including the DNA contents of Kiara. The box rolls down towards Tanu, who figures that Disha and Purab are up to something.

Abhi also joins them in the pathology clinic. They are all excited about the results. Even Tanu rushes to the clinic and stands outside to eavesdrop as she is certain that they are all up to something that would unite Abhi with his family, Pragya and Kiara.

In Kiara's ward, the nurse asks Pragya to get the blood reports from the lab. As she leaves, the nurse goes on about how Kiara has an amazing and caring father. King is offended by her statement and lets her know that he is Kiara's father.

Pragya arrives at the pathology clinic and is surprised and suspicious of Abhi, Disha and Purab as they are all present there. Disha handles the situation by stating that they have come to collect Purab's blood reports.

King also comes over to the lab and announces that Kiara is discharged and can be taken home. King notices the looks shared between Abhi and Pragya.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Pari Shocked to Know That Her Mother Ruined Mauli's Life

The episode starts with Pari reaching Ishaan's house to meet Mauli and Mishti. Before she succeeds in grabbing Mauli's attention, she tells Sandhya that Mishti has revealed the truth about her father. She wants to meet Mauli and ask a few questions to her. But Sandhya stops her from meeting Mauli.

Sandhya tells Pari that her mother Nandini was responsible for Mauli and Kunal's divorce. Sweety also says the same but Pari refuses to believe that and runs away.

Kunal, Radhika and Dida are shocked to know that Pari has gone missing. Kunal calls Mauli but she avoids attending his call while she is in the middle of a conversation with Sweety.

A while later, Kunal calls Mauli once again. Mishti receives the call. Kunal asks her if Pari had met her. Mishti says that Pari had not visited her. However, she reveals that she has disclosed the truth to Pari.

Kunal is shocked. He realizes that Pari is shocked to know the truth and has hence gone away.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat Reveals the Truth to Guddan

The episode starts with Parv trying to go away from Guddan. Kaushalya stops him. In the party, Guddan and AJ keep on looking for him. While Kaushalya tries to talk to him about his marriage with Revati, Parv gets angry on her and leaves from there.

Guddan feels that the kidnapper has succeeded in escaping from there. AJ enters the room. She tells him that she has not failed even though she couldn’t catch the kidnapper but she succeeded in proving that AJ is innocent.

AJ takes the pen and paper. While he writes on the paper, Guddan is very much excited to see what he writes. She is impressed as he writes properly as she wants to write that letter to her mother which also denotes his point of view for her. But AJ looks nervous.

She asks him to come with her to give the letter to her mother and decides to catch the kidnapper as soon as possible. She also asks AJ to help her in that with a promise. AJ gets emotional.

So Guddan feels that he is not willing to help her but he turns back to the photo saying that he cannot give a false promise to her mother. He says that he will not be able to help her to punish the kidnapper as he has identified the kidnapper.

He informs Guddan that her step-mother Kaushalya had kidnapped Revati. Guddan gets shocked to know that.