Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik Informs Manish About Naksh and Keerti’s Accident

The episode starts with Kartik being informed about Naksh and Keerti’s accident. The police officer asks Kartik to reach the accident spot as soon as possible.

Naira, who is on her way home, asks the manager to stop the car near a temple. She lights a lamp and prays for everyone’s well-being. Kartik reaches the accident spot.

Keerti and Naksh are being taken to a hospital. Kartik is stunned to see his sister and brother-in-law lying unconscious. Manish calls Kartik on his phone. Kartik informs him about the accident. Keerti and Naksh undergo operations.

Dadi and Badi Dadi are shattered to know that Naksh and Keerti are injured. Naira reaches home. She tells them that she is hale and hearty. Since Naira is not aware about Naksh and Keerti’s accident, everyone at home pretends to be normal and happy about her return.

Kartik feels guilty of not being able to keep up his promise of taking care of Naira and Keerti. Naira calls Kartik to make Luv and Kush to speak with him. The doctor tells Kartik that Naksh is out of danger but Keerti has slipped into coma.

Naira who is still not aware of Naksh and Keerti’s accident tells everyone that she has already made arrangements for Keerti’s birthday. Dadi, Badi Dadi, Devyani, Surekha, and Suvarna control their tears and pretend as if everything is normal.

Akhilesh and Manish reach the hospital. Naksh regains consciousness. He comes to know that Keerti has slipped into a coma.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Anurag Dreams That Prerna Is Leaving Him

The episode starts with a surprised Anurag trying to digest the news of being engaged to Mishka. Nivedita suggests that an engagement date should be set as soon as possible. To this, Mohini intervenes and states that there is no need for any date fixing and that it should be done the very next day.

Mishka is over the moon after hearing this good news. Komolika is happy for her sister but constantly insinuates that she is also interested in Anurag. Komolika then gives Prerna a call and gives her a heads-up about certain news regarding Anurag that she will learn about soon. Prerna is upset with her dragging Anurag in their war and asks her to stay away.

Anurag gets a bad dream that with engagement announcement, Prerna is leaving him. Anurag keeps calling out her name, but she refuses to wait. The next day, Nivedita goes to the Sharma house and makes the announcement about Anurag and Mishka's engagement.

In the evening, at the engagement ceremony, Anupam drags Nivedita to a corner. He then asks her if she truly loves her brother.

Meanwhile, Molloy is speaking to Mohini and brings the subject of how she never consulted Anurag about the engagement before making the big announcement.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein: Yug Meets Raman at a Cafe

The episode begins with Ruhi, Raman, and Alia planning about meeting Yug and getting to know where Ishita is. Ishita screams out super loud and starts crying saying that she has a severe headache. Yug then brings a butter knife to scare her. She sees it and continues her drama.

Yug acts to be very serious and dangerous. Ishita says that she is hungry and thirsty. Yug makes her drink water and eat chocolate. Ishita recalls all her fond memories with Adi. Ishita then gets emotional and keeps quiet.

Yug then talks to the other boy and says that he is going to meet Raman. Ishita hears them and hopes Raman comes and gets her soon. Yug calls up Raman from a roadside PCO and asks Raman if he has Rs. 5 crore with him. Raman agrees and confirms that he doesn’t have any police with him. Yug agrees and asks him to meet at a café in some time.

Ishita tries to impress other boys and get them into a comfort zone so that they talk everything out. The two boys talk about themselves and their family and Ishita gets a lead that Ranveer’s friend has asked them to kidnap Ishita. Ranveer gets a call and goes out of the room. It’s Rohan’s call and he asks him how Ishita is and advises him to take good care of Ishita. Ranveer says that they might get into major trouble if they keep Ishita for a longer time as their family members won’t spare them. But Rohan somehow convinces them and says that it’s just a matter of some time and Ranveer is left with no other option but to do as he says.

Shagun comes to Bhalla house and asks them why no one informed her about Ishita’s kidnapping. She screams and shouts at Karan and Rohan and asks Alia to keep an eye on them.

Ishqbaaaz: Aditi Fails to Catch the Creepy Outsider

The episode starts with Shivansh calling the lawyer home. Khanna asks Shivansh personally why he called the lawyer. Shivansh reveals to him that after whatever happened to Radhika, he is worried about her future after he is gone.

Meanwhile, Aditi is looking for Shivansh in the hall. Shivani, Radhika, and Nani are all very cold with her and refuse to let her know where Shivansh is.

Everybody notices that Aasiya is missing. Nobody talks to Shivansh about it because they don't want him to worry.

Aditi hears something and realizes that her hunch was right after all. Aditi runs behind the outsider but due to the smoke, many people miss the person in question.

Aditi misses the outsider as the person jumps off the wall. She decides to go to Shivansh and inform him about it instead of following the outsider. Because she is that smart.

Inside the house, everybody is worried about Aasiya as they haven't had any contact with her since the previous night. Khanna then finds her phone on the corridor, confirming that something bad has happened to her. Just then, Aditi runs inside and asks for Shivansh.

Initially, everybody is quiet, but then Aditi states that there is an outsider in the house that nobody is aware of.

As soon as Aditi rushes back inside the house, the outsider also climbs back from the wall and enters the house!

Anyway, Shivansh gives his will to Dadi and tells her to keep it safe.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Is Kunal Dead?

The episode starts with Kunal being on the streets to find Pari, enquiring about her by showing her photograph, and asking people in public places if they saw her.

Kunal receives a call and the paan shopkeeper tells him that a little girl had borrowed his phone to make a call to her father. He tells them that she went away with a few men in a tempo.

Kunal asks for the shopkeeper's location so that he can get an idea about Pari's whereabouts.

Kunal starts moving towards the highway. In order to give her father a clue, Pari hangs one of her shoes outside the tempo. She is confident that her buddy will save her.

Kunal spots Pari's shoe and starts chasing the tempo. He overtakes the vehicle and tries to free Pari.

The three goons beat Kunal but he gives them a fitting response. Meanwhile, Dida and Radhika are so worried that they sit in front of their house mandir to pray for Kunal and Pari's wellbeing.

Sandhya and Sweety are happy to have fixed Ishaan and Mauli's marriage date. They tell Ishaan and Mauli to spend good time with each other before their wedding.

Kunal succeeds in rescuing Pari but one of the goons shoots him. Kunal tumbles off the cliff and falls down. Ishaan and Mauli are just about to leave home for a long drive.

Mauli receives the call and is shocked. She runs immediately after dropping the phone. Radhika reaches the spot where Kunal was spot. Mauli is shocked to know that Kunal was shot.

Kumkum Bhagya: Tanu Asks Nikhil to Retrieve the DNA Test From Dr. Anjali

The episode starts with Abhi dragging Pragya away from the crowd. He wants to personally speak to her or rather flirt with her. Pragya is in no mood for his games because she wants him to believe that she is with King.

However, Abhi knows the truth and thinks how the DNA test will prove everything. Pragya realizes that she has to stay strong and make him believe that she is King's wife.

Pragya states that she has to leave. Abhi asks her to go get herself some mehendi and put his name on it. To this, Pragya gets angered and states that she has stopped wearing mehendi.

Abhi then tells her that he is not married to Tanu but Pragya brings the past and states how when he was married to her, he would secretly go meet Tanu. With that, she leaves him.

Tanu tells Nikhil to go to the hospital and meet a Dr. Anjali and get the test results from her. Downstairs, King finally makes his entry in the house and bumps into Aaliya. He extends his hand for friendship but Aaliya is not interested.

Tanu tells Aaliya about how she found out something that happened in the hospital. Aaliya asks for details but Tanu says that she will divulge more into it after the work is done. Tanu, Abhi, King and Pragya meet up at one spot where Tanu asks Pragya to apply some mehendi on her palms as well with King's name on it.

Pragya states that since she had bad allergic reactions the last time she applied mehendi, she is trying to avoid it. Tanu states that she will apply with Abhi's name on it. King then overhears Tanu say that Abhi likes Pragya.

Kundali Bhagya: Sameer and Srishti to Also go to Jail?

The episode starts with Billa and Srishti having an ugly fight. The lady constable hits Srishti thereby making her unconscious so that she is under control. Sameer gets worried to see her faint and takes care of her.

Mahesh comes to the police station with the lawyer and gets bail papers for Karan. Karan gets super happy and thinks that both he and Rishab have got bail and he gets super excited. But as soon as he gets to know that only he has got bail, he gets very angry and screams that he will not go home without Rishab.

Karan even gets into an argument with Mahesh asking him if he doesn’t love Rishab. Mahesh too gets angry and says that he is jealous of him. Mahesh adds that it’s Rishab who has taken his place at home and has lessened his importance. Rishab convinces Karan to go out of the jail and Karan finally gives in. Mahesh tells Rishab that he will get him out of jail soon.

Preeta gets a call from police station and gets shocked to hear that police have arrested Srishti for trying to get aggressive with Billa. Karan too says that he will go with Preeta but Kareena bua stops him and says that she will not let him go to the police station.

Srishti gets conscious and creates a scene at the police station. She says that she will not leave any one of them for hitting her. Sameer fights with the police for not letting him put ointment on Srishti’s wounds.