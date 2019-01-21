Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Qayamat Ki Raat: Raghav Says He Will Marry Sanjana



The episode starts with Raghav saying to Karan I am so mad at Vaidahi. She said to everyone we have a connection. His mom comes and says what is wrong? She is a good girl.

Karan comes to Vaidahi. She says I thought he liked me but he was mad at me for no reason. Raghavâ€™s mom says donâ€™t worry he will be fine.



Raghav is outside. Sanjana comes there and hugs him. He says where were you I was waiting for you. Guruji sees them. He says she is controlling him. I have to stop him. He goes after them. Sanjanaâ€™s friend stops them and kills Guruji.



Vaidahiâ€™s Dadi and dad come too. Dadi says Shekhar was missing you so much. Vaidahi introduces them to Raghavâ€™s family. Dadi says Karna was talking about good news. Raghavâ€™s mother is about to say Raghav. Raghav comes and says I want you to meet my happiness. He takes Sanjana in.



Rahav says she is my love. I love her. Dadi says this was the good news. Where is your family? Sanjan says I have no one in this world. Shekhar says we are your family. Donâ€™t worry. Sanjanaâ€™s friend comes as Guruji. He says they are made for each other. Tomorrow is a good day. They can get married.



Raghavâ€™s mom takes him to the room. She says you broke my trust. Why are you doing this mistake? He says I love her and thatâ€™s all it is. Vaidahi says you are doing all this to take revenge from me? He says I love her. She says look in my eyes and say that. You kept telling me we have a connection and you suddenly love someone. He says I donâ€™t care about you. I never said you are my anything.



Guruji says they can get married in three days. Raghav says I will marry her in three days. Guruji is in inspectorâ€™s car. He says Raghav is getting married to Sanjana. So fast? This is weird. Fake Guruji says you suspect everything.



Karan says to Raghav are you crazy. You know nothing about her. He says I love her. It just happened. He says you have gone mad.

Naagin 3: Bela Decides to Use Naagmani for Mahir



The episode starts with Sumitra asking Bela to make them have food. Bela says you will not harm anyone and warns her. She becomes half-snake, shocking Andy and Kuhu.

Yuvi forces Mahir to have medicine. Mahir refuses. Yuvi threatens to beat him and gives him medicine. Vish, Vikrant, and Bela peep in the room. Vish says I have replaced the medicine with the sugar powder and says medicine will not affect him now. Mahir takes the tablet and says it is good. Vish and Vikrant hide.Â



Yuvi opens the door and sees Bela. Bela says I am going to my room. Yuvi says he does not like you. Bela says I will handle him. Yuvi thinks after 10 seconds, you will see Mahirâ€™s dangerous side due to the medicine and starts the countdown. Bela keeps hand on his shoulder in Shivliâ€™s disguise.

Vish says if this doesnâ€™t happen then Bela will have more problems. Vikrant asks her not to worry and says I will make tea or coffee for you. Vish is surprised. Vikrant says if you make fun of me then I will not make coffee and sleep. Vish asks him to go.



Bela comes in her avatar and says I love you more than anything else in this world. She says I canâ€™t see you in this condition and canâ€™t bear if you donâ€™t recognize your Bela. She says I will die and asks him to become fine for her.



Vish is happy that Vikrant went to make coffee for her. Vikrant comes there. Vish asks him about the coffee. He tells that I went to jungle to search jaadi buti for Mahir. Vish gets shocked and says who was here then? The fake Vikrant becomes Yuvi and goes to Sumitra.



The next morning, Bela wakes up and finds Mahir sitting. She asks what happened? Mahir says of course I am fine and calls her Bela. Bela says you remember me. Mahir tells that he is feeling as if they are meeting after a lot time. Bela says yes, and tries to make him remember that he tried to save her from falling down the cliff. Mahir sees blurred visions and asks did I try to harm you? Bela says you tried to save me.



Sumitra says Mahirâ€™s whole body is turning blue and asks her to cry loudly. She asks Bela to make Mahir fine and goes. Yuvi tells Vish that he will send coffee to her.



Bela, Vikrant, and Vish take Mahir to bed. Vikrant says he brought some roots from the jungle, but donâ€™t know if it will work. He says if his blood will work as he is also from the Nidok Vansh. Bela tells that Guruji had said that Naagmani can be used to treat someone.



Mahir gains consciousness. Bela says thank God, you are fine and asks how is he feeling? Mahir asks who are you and asks why she is crying? Bela says she is Shivliâ€™s friend. Mahir says you are not my wife and tells her that his head is paining.