Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita Is Back to Bhalla House

The episode begins with Raman, Bala, and Shagun trying to show Ishita’s photos to people and trying to find out where she is. One lady tells Raman that she has seen Ishita in the morning.

Yug, Ranveer, and Vishal freak out and wonder what to do next. They call up Rohan and he thanks them for helping him so much and advises them to leave. Ishita gets to hear Rohan’s name from them and wonders why he had asked them to save her from the chemical factory. Raman manages to enter the flat and finds Ishita tied to a chair.

Raman and Ishita hug each other and Shagun and Bala too get super happy to see Ishita safe and sound. Ishita comes back home and everyone gets emotional after seeing her and she asks about Simmi. Raman tells her that Rohan and Karan tried to play with her emotions because of which Simmi has left the house.

The police come to the hospital and arrest Param. Ishita then tells Raman that Rohan has actually saved her life by asking his friends to kidnap her and keep her in a safe place. Raman thanks Rohan, and Karan takes advantage of the situation and tries thanking Rohan so that the Bhallas don’t get him and Sudha wrong.

Raman craves for some lone time with Ishita and asks Ruhi, Alia, and Pihu to go out. Raman and Ishita spend quality time together and they wake up all well and Ishita goes out of the room for coffee.

Yug gets super happy as he gets a call from a company who is ready to give him a big contract. He finds out that the company belongs to Raman and Ishita Bhalla.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naksh’s Condition Worsens; Keerti Still in Coma

The episode starts with Naira not being aware of Keerti and Naksh's accident. But she senses something wrong with everyone in the family. The Goenkas and Singhanias are extremely tensed because Keerti has slipped into a coma. The fear of losing Keerti forever grips the two families after their Guru informs them about a bad omen.

The Goenkas and Singhanias perform the Maha Mrityunjay Puja to pray for the Keerti's well-being. After Naira sleeps, Kartik leaves for the hospital to take care of Naksh since everyone else is in the temple. In the morning, when Naira wakes up, she realizes that there's no one in the house except Surekha, Luv, and Kush. She wonders where everyone has gone.

To know what has happened, Naira calls Kartik on his mobile. Naira fears that her nightmarish dream may manifest into reality and is extremely disturbed.

Kartik, who is in the hospital, pacifies Naksh who is longing to see his wife regaining consciousness. As Naksh panics, his injury aggravates, and he suffers unbearable pain. The doctors attend to his injury immediately, but his condition seems to have worsened.

Naira who is still in the dark about Keerti's fatal accident wonders why is everyone behaving for weirdly. So she decides to ask Surekha about it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Komolika and Prerna Have a Wardrobe Malfunction

The episode begins with Komolika flirting with Anurag at his engagement ceremony calling herself his ‘aadhi gharwali’. Anurag notices Prerna and her family enter and immediately goes to attend to them.

Seeing this, Komolika gets offended. As Prerna gazes at Mishka, she can’t help but think to herself that she lost Anurag to her. Komolika asks Mishka if Prerna is the same girl that she feels insecure about.

Nivi joins the conversation and pacifies Mishka saying post the engagement she need not worry about Prerna anymore. Prerna and Anurag lock eyes together and recollect all the good times they have spent together. To make Mishka feel better, Komolika tells her that she has a plan that would either make Prerna leave the party or the house.

Mishka then walks up to Prerna and asks her to introduce her family. While the waiter is walking towards Prerna with a few drinks, Mishka sticks her leg out in the waiter’s way due to which he trips and falls on Prerna along with the drinks, ruining her saree. Prerna goes to the washroom to fix her saree. Mishka is not happy with the outcome.

While speaking to the pandit, Nivi finds out that the mahurat is not auspicious for the engagement but she insists him that the engagement has to be done today. Molloy tries to make Anurag realize that he’s in love with her.

While talking to Prerna’s father, Molloy tells him that Anurag is in love but not with Mishka. Prerna’s father is shocked.

Prerna is walking out of the room. She has a wardrobe malfunction as the hook of blouse breaks. Anurag tries to help her by looking for an alternative for the hook. As he returns with a thread and needle set to help fix her outfit, Anurag notices Prerna crying. He tries to comfort her while helping her fix her blouse.

Komolika too has a wardrobe malfunction with her blouse. As she wonders who could help her, she thinks of Anurag. And decides to go to Anurag for help with the sole intention of flirting with and teasing him.

Meanwhile, in Anurag’s room, Anurag tells Prerna that he likes her dependency on him.

Ishqbaaaz: Mannat Kaur Khurana's Background Is Revealed

The episode begins with everybody discussing Shivansh's dream girl. Dhruv, Shivani, and Radhika talk about how his dream girl will be flawless. During this, there are glimpses of Mannat Kaur Khurana that keep popping up. The whole setting is cute as she is the complete opposite of what the family expects.

However, Shivansh brings them back to the present and tells them that they should focus on Shivani's wedding and not his. With that, he asks the pandit for dates for Shivani's wedding and everybody disperses.

As everybody is caught up with their own work in the house, suddenly Aasiya shows up in the house. Everybody is happy to see her but know that there is something wrong.

Aasiya, her eyes filled with tears, states that her father was unwell and hence, she couldn't join for work. Shivansh tells her that he is just happy that she is safe and sound. Aasiya then adds that she won't be able to continue working with Shivansh because her father needs all the help. She hugs everyone and leaves.

Just as she is heading out, she thinks how if she didn't quit, the man would kill her entire family.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi Rips Pragya's Blouse by Accident; Aaliya Hugs King

The episode begins with Pragya helping Abhi out in the bathroom. He pretends to pass out but suddenly wakes up and starts laughing. He is basically pulling her leg.

Meanwhile, Aaliya can't stop crying. She expresses how it is bad that no matter what happens, Purab will never fall for her. She continues to tell King how he would never understand what it feels like to be in a one-sided relationship where the other person is not even aware that you are in love with them.

Aaliya then says that he will only know if he also has a heartbreak as she has had. King tries to pacify her and hugs her.

However, somehow, she realizes that it's King whom she is hugging so she retreats and tells him to not give her suggestions on love or how to live. He agrees to not meddle in her life and the two part ways.

Nikhil is upset with the phone call he had with Tanu where she yells at him for not doing anything right. He then walks up to Dr. Anjali and asks her details of the test report. Initially, she refuses to tell him but as he threatens to kill her, she has no choice but to tell him that they are DNA test results of Abhi and Kiara.

In Abhi's room, Pragya and Abhi once again engage in an argument. Abhi tries to tell her to be more strong about her feelings for him. He then asks her to put on his sherwani button as well. Pragya refuses to do so initially, but then he says ‘for old times' sake’ and she is compelled to do the same. She then convinces him to step down and attend the function. However, as they are walking down the stairs, Abhi gets excited and tries to get hold of Pragya.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Kunal Alive but in a Critical State

The episode starts with Mauli mustering the courage to inform her daughter Mishti about her biological father's death, but she fails to do so. With the untimely demise of Kunal, Mauli's life has come to a standstill.

Ishaan's mother Sandhya coveys her condolences to Mauli who is in a state of shock. On the one hand, Mauli has her past and on the other, her future with Ishaan. Her relationship with Kunal may have ended, but her daughter Mishti keeps her connected to him in some way or the other.

Mishti, Kunal's elder daughter arrives with her mother and Ishaan to attend the prayer meeting, but she isn't aware of her father's death yet.

The little girl is shocked to see his photograph garlanded. She overhears one of the guests discussing how Kunal got shot while he was trying to save his child from the kidnappers.

Mishti realises that her father is no more, and she holds herself responsible for his death. She feels guilty of having disclosed her real identity to Pari and apologizes to her sister for being the root cause of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Mauli gets a phone call from a hospital seeking her immediate assistance to treat a patient who is critical. She politely refuses to attend to the patient because she is not in proper state of mind owing to the tragedy that has struck her family.

Ishaan reminds Mauli of the duties of a doctor and asks her to save a life. To do what she is meant to do as a doctor, Mauli leaves for the hospital. Incidentally, it is the same hospital where Kunal is undergoing surgery. However, the good news is that Kunal is alive, but the sad part is that he isn't responding well to the treatment.

A grief-stricken Mauli hopes that the person undergoing treatment gets cured soon.