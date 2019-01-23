Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan Takes Help

The episode starts with Dadi saying to Durga that Guddan is participating from our house already. She says I am taking part to make our family win. She takes her spot. She says in heart after losing you will have to take that cheque and leave that house.

Saru says she will lose. Guddan says I am glad you came too. It would be fun. Host starts the first round. Guddan starts. Durga starts too. Guddan kisses her mother’s locket and prays. Durga says the same mother you could have saved but you didn’t.

Guddan recalls her mother’s death. She sits down crying. Durga says you can’t do anything. Host says Mrs. Guddan’s cooker fell. Guddan takes off the apron and leaves. Host says Mrs. Guddan left.

Kausaliya gives bridal dress to Revati. She says I am very happy. She says you took my Papa and Didi’s dream. Perv comes. He says how do I look? Kaushaliya says they will be happy for you. Revati goes to change.

Guddan says I can’t give up like this. Raawat is going towards her. He sees AJ and stops. Guddan says to AJ my time is getting over. He says you asked me not to help. She says I am hiring you and keeping you on job. He says what. She says I will give you 20% of the prize.

He says not interested. She says okay I will give you more of it. He says deals are not done by speaking. She writes on a kite. She says I have a big heart. Some kids surround them and they are tied in a thread. A tent falls on them. AJ holds Guddan and takes her out.

Durga smirks. Guddan comes back with Perv. Host says Guddan is taking AJ’s help finally.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira in Labour

The episode starts with Naira asking Surekha to tell the truth. Surekha tells Naira that for Kirti’s birthday they have planned something and that it is a surprise for her too. Naira tells that she was so scared as what was going on but now she is happy.

Naira thinks why she is getting the dream and tells that now she will try not to worry and gets a message in her mobile phone and sees that her credit card details have come in which 50,000 rupees paid to New City Hospital.

Naira thinks that maybe the baby has come and this was the surprise they all were hiding from her and feels happy and slowly without Surekha noticing goes out of the house.

In the hospital, Kartik is talking to the doctor and hurries to get some medicine, Naira comes in the hospital and enquires about which room Kirti is admitted in and goes in.

Kartik sees something is missing and runs inside the hospital. In the temple, everyone is praying for Kirti and her unborn baby. Naira comes in and searches for Kirti’s room. Naksh is also being taken care of by the doctor.

Suddenly when Naira is going she gets pain in her stomach and stops exactly outside the room in which Kirti is there and sees the nurse putting the white cloth over someone and feels stressed.

Naira sees Kirti lying in the bed and gets depressed and as she takes a back foot her leg dashes with the chair and falls down.

Suddenly she feels the pain in her stomach, there Kartik feels something is wrong and things Naira’s is calling out for him and runs in that direction but sees no one there.

Kartik calls Surekha to enquire if Naira got up or not. Surekha tells him that Naira is sitting in the garden and she has come in to make tea for her.

Kartik is feeling something is not right and does not listen to what the doctor has said. The doctor tells again that he has to sign the form first and then they can proceed with Kirti’s treatment

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Sikandar Takes Tough Call

The episode starts with Kullfi shouting for help. Sikandar rushes to her. He sees Lovely and Amyra standing on the tracks too. Sikandar shouts Lovely to move aside, and rushes towards her and saves Lovely and Amyra.

Kullfi has flashes of time spent with Sikandar. She sees a train approach and shouts. Lovely says Sikandar you chose me and not her, you came. Sikandar sees Kullfi nowhere.

Sikandar finds Kullfi footwear and starts crying, A men informs him that the train changes tracks here, so it passed from the track aside.

Sikandar asks Lovely where is Kullfi. Lovely says I was sending her Punjab and left her at bus depot don’t know how she came here.

Kullfi scared walking alone, Sikandar starts asking for Kullfi and searching for her, Kullfi remembers all promises Sikandar made, and how he had saved her before. Kullfi gets in bus.

Sikandar sees Nimrat walk with Kullfi and rushes to them, Sikandar hugs her and lifts her in his arms, Kullfi remembers Sikandar didn’t save her, Sikandar kisses her and says you are fine, thank God, please forgive me, I can’t forgive myself.

Nimrat says calm down she is fine and with us. Lovely walks to Sikandar happy and hugs him, and says I love you so much I can’t believe you choose me, you proved yourself.

Sikandar says Kullfi could have died, Lovely says she is fine, and you proved your love, I trust you, we don’t have to separate and no need of divorce we will be together forever, now go rest you look tired.

A scared Kullfi walks out. She sees Lovely and gets scared. Lovely walks to her, talks to her rudely, and asks her to leave.