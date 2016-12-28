Haven’t watched Yeh Rishta; no pressure on playing Naksh: Rishi Dev

Dapper and dashing, this hot blood is all set to spread his charm and charisma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the new Naksh.

Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about good looking young actor Rishi Dev being roped in to play the pivotal role post the makers (Director’s Kut) chose to replace Rohan Mehra.

Rohan, as viewers would know, is part of Bigg Boss 10. Though the channel (Star Plus) waited patiently for him to return, with the track getting back to focus on Naksh, a replacement seemed to be a viable option.

Excited to play the character, Rishi got talking to us exclusively before he appeared on TV. “I was out of the country for a long time. As soon as I got back I received a call from the makers who called me for an audition. Things just fit in seamlessly and I am all set to enact the part. It all happened really quickly and the realisation is yet to sink in,” shares the actor.

So will Rohan’s popularity dampen his journey, Rishi smiles and says: “Honestly, I have not followed the daily and don’t really know much about Rohan or how he played Naksh. I will play the role as of my understanding and am sure fans would accept me. God has been kind and I am sure he will continue to shower his blessings on me.”

“As for pressure, well, my family has followed the show and briefed me a bit. But I am a calm person and wouldn’t let any of it to deter me. Star Plus is a huge brand and I am looking forward to becoming a youth face of the same,” he ends.

Good luck Rishi!!!