Haven't used glycerine to cry in any scene: Sonali Nikam

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2017 11:53 AM

TV actress Sonali Nikam, who is currently seen in TV show "Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi", says that she has not used glycerine to cry in any of the emotional scenes.

"When I'm acting, I transform into that character altogether. I live and breathe that character to the fullest, which in turn allows me to feel every emotion to the fullest. Acting becomes easy when you connect to the character. And in that case, you don't need glycerine or anything external to make you cry," Sonali said in a statement.

On being asked about the best scenes that she has shot till date for "Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi", she reminisced a scene when her character's son Veer comes to her to give her bangles back.

"I don't know how and why, but that scene made me so emotional. A scene which was supposed to be a simple mother-son bonding scene turned out to be so beautiful and powerful. I think that's the power of acting," Sonali said.

"Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi" is aired on &TV.

(Source: IANS)

