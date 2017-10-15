Actress Pallavi Pradhan, who is currently seen as Uttaradevi in Jiji Maa, says she is having a different experience while portraying the character with grey shades.

In the show, Pallavi is seen donning accessories, especially designed for her look like the oversized ‘bindi' with the matching coloured vermilion. She also dons heavy ornaments with big earrings.

"I would give complete credit for my look to our producer Kinnari Mehta and our designers. They have been working together on my costumes and accessories. Also my make-up and hairstylist have completely helped me in transforming from Pallavi to Uttaradevi," Pallavi said in a statement.

"I am having a different experience not just in my role, but also on my look," she added.

The actress was earlier seen in the popular TV show Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant.