Hawww! Kunal asked Sriti out for a date and she REJECTED

The alleged couple Kunal Karan Kapoor and Sriti Jha make a really great pair.

Off late, the duo has been holidaying and spending lot of time together but are yet to confess their love in public. The best part about them is that they are really similar people who share the hobbies, be it travelling or reading.

Recently, the lover boy Kunal (last seen in Doli Armaanon Ki) in a cute way asked her lady love Sriti out for a candle light dinner.

Don’t believe us? We have a proof, have a look!

However, Sriti broke Kunal’s heart and rejected his proposal!

@kunalkkapoor sorry someone asked me already and I said yes pic.twitter.com/Lg4PzxTmCp — sriti jha (@sritianne) March 25, 2017

Awww!!!!

So any idea why Sriti rejected Kunal’s proposal and with whom she decided to go out for a date?

Well, the book worm Sriti had already chosen her pick- A Harry Potter book (so cute!)

