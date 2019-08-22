He is Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha’s 'favourite person'

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is a popular television actress. She is known for her work in soaps such as Jiya Jale, Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Balika Vadhu and Kumkum Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya is her ongoing show, wherein she is playing the role of Pragya. Professionally, she is doing well for herself.



On the personal front, there have been rumours that she is dating Woh Apna Sa fame Kunal Karan Kapoor. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. Now, going by Sriti’s latest post for Kunal, it seems she is no longer interested to hide her relationship with him.



Well, Sriti took to her social media handle to wish Kunal a happy birthday. The actress shared a picture, where Kunal can be seen with a glass of red wine, looking out of the window. However, it’s the caption that deserves attention. The actress wrote, "My catastrophically favourite person @kunalkarankapoor



You had me at “Your brain has shifted office to your bum or what” Happy birthday."



Take a look below:

