News

He is Srishty Rode's new lover

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 12:11 PM

MUMBAI: Srishty Rode has been grabbing eyeballs more for her personal life, off late. Yesterday, there were reports how she broke up with her boyfriend Rohit Suchanti as there is a new man in her life. Reportedly, the actress, who is known for portraying Manjari in Yeh Ishq Haaye and Anushka in Saraswatichandra, is no more with her rumoured boyfriend Rohit Suchanti.

However, Rohit had told SpotboyE.com how there is no question of leaving him as they were never in a relationship. There was also report how Srishty plans to marry this settled guy. Now, the new man in Srishty’s life has been revealed. Well, this new guy is a certain Vijal who is shooting certain music videos/photo shoots with her in Denmark. Check out Srishty's Insta posts where this Vijal pops up:

Speaking about Srishty and Rohit, the duo was participants in the reality show Bigg Boss 12, and they grabbed headlines for their closeness. After coming out of the house, Srishty broke up with her then fiancé Manish Naggdev.

