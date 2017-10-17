TellyChakkar exclusively brought to its readers the minute to minute happenings of the arrest of casting director, Rakshit Anand for assaulting Aparna Paranjape. After hearing out the details from our sources, we now have the victim herself spilling out the beans of what actually transpired that night!

Aparna said, ”The story narrated to you is half truth. I am not 22 years but 31 years old and I knew Rakshit since 4 months. My investigating officer’s name is Amol Bamne.

I liked Rakshit but he was in love with me. I never rejected him but all I told him on the fatal night was that he should stabilise himself career wise for me to consider marrying him and this was not the first time I told him. He is a class 12 pass associate casting director and I hold a degree in law. I do not need to flirt with anybody for work, atleast not an associate to a casting director. As you already know, it was my coordinator's friend's birthday party.

Post which Rakshit, my coordinator and another friend were partying at my place. We all were enjoying until he started throwing a fit on how I am not accepting him and in the blink of an eye, Rakshit started throwing things around in my house. All of us who were partying and having a good time were suddenly taken aback with his behaviour and we asked him to calm down and requested him to discuss this the next morning but he started abusing me and it is then that I put my foot down and asked him to leave again informing him that we would talk about it in the morning."

She continued, "Rakshit left but even before we could take a breather, he called me up and said that he is lying down on the road and if anything (probably if a car runs over him) happens to him, I would be responsible. I decided to go down to check on him. When I reached below my building, I could not find him and he suddenly appeared out of nowhere, grabbed me by my neck and slapped me hard.”

Take a look at the marks on Aparna’s neck in the picture below -

Aparna continued, “I left him over there and came back home to avoid chaos in the building but I had a gut feeling that Rakshit would come back and it happened. This time, he came and as soon as I opened the door he slapped the two friends, took me inside the bedroom, removed his shirt and tried to disrobe me. Our friends by then started banging the door hearing my screams. He opened the door and pushed me hard on the center table.”

Aparna also mentioned that she had met Rakshit when she went for an audition and it is when he started texting her that they became good friends. However, whenever Rakshit posed a question for marriage, she always maintained that she cannot commit to him but will consider it when he settles down.

Giving her overall take on the fiasco, Aparna said, “I think it was his anger and not the alcohol that triggered him. We have partied before and he has never behaved like this. Also, how is it that he walked straight if he was drunk? Also, I am well settled to indulge into cheap affairs for work. Infact, I have helped him with One Lakh rupees and it has been mentioned in the F.I.R. too."

According to the latest information received, Rakshit is still under arrest in Taloja Jail, Khargar. His bail plea has been rejected from the Andheri MM Court and he his plea has now been moved to the Sessions Court in Dindoshi.

Take a look at the F.I.R copy –

Aparna also mentioned that there is a case running against his brother too under section 376 (rape) and was kept in Tihar jail for a period of 6 months. He worked in the production unit of a company for a month before his arrest.

