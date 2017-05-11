Heartwarming: A special guest visits Sabse Bada Kalakar!

Sony Entertainment Television’s Sabse Bada Kalakar is a power house of acting, dance and drama talent. The little contestants under their mentors’ guidance manage to showcase memorable performances time and time again.



Recently, a special guest visited the sets of the show and proved himself to be a true star on stage. It was none other than Shreyas who suffers from Progeria, which is a progressive genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly. He confidently took charge on stage and enthralled the judges – Boman Irani, Raveena Tandon & Arshad Warsi with his confidence and talent.



But, this is not it. A source from the set informs, “Shreyas’ father mentioned that he started singing at the age of 5 and was a normal child. But one unfortunate day, his parents noticed massive weight and hair loss post which the illness was detected. He also added that Shreyas can play the harmonium without effort and loves singing.”



Throughout the episode, Shreyas was seated with his favorite contestant, Virad Tyagi. He ended the evening by singing the song, ‘Channa Meriya.’



