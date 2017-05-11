Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Heartwarming: A special guest visits Sabse Bada Kalakar!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 04:12 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Sabse Bada Kalakar is a power house of acting, dance and drama talent. The little contestants under their mentors’ guidance manage to showcase memorable performances time and time again.


Recently, a special guest visited the sets of the show and proved himself to be a true star on stage. It was none other than Shreyas who suffers from Progeria, which is a progressive genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly. He confidently took charge on stage and enthralled the judges – Boman Irani, Raveena Tandon & Arshad Warsi with his confidence and talent.

But, this is not it. A source from the set informs, “Shreyas’ father mentioned that he started singing at the age of 5 and was a normal child. But one unfortunate day, his parents noticed massive weight and hair loss post which the illness was detected. He also added that Shreyas can play the harmonium without effort and loves singing.”


Throughout the episode, Shreyas was seated with his favorite contestant, Virad Tyagi. He ended the evening by singing the song, ‘Channa Meriya.’

Watch Sabse Bada Kalakar every Saturday & Sunday, 8:00PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Sabse Bada Kalakar, Acting, Dance, Drama, Boman Irani, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Progeria, Shreyas, Virad Tyagi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top