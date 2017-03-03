Hectic shooting schedule takes a toll on Shivangi Joshi

Life of an actor is not always flowery!

And that seems to be true for petite actor Shivangi Joshi.

The actress, who plays the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post the leap, is currently under the weather.

As readers would know the Star Plus daily by Director’s Kut is presenting the wedding sequence of Naira (Shivangi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan). The big fat Indian wedding is being shot in the picturesque Bikaner.

With the shooting schedule getting tighter, it has taken a toll on the pretty girl and she has been left with an upset stomach caused by an infection.

Shares a source from the set, “It has been more than a week that the actors are in Bikaner. With changed food and weather, added to that chaotic shoot schedules Shivangi fell ill and is nursing a stomach ailment. Though it wasn't anything major but it left Shivangi drained. She is currently in a much better state and has resumed shoot.”

The actress is said to be keeping a brave front and continuing work in order to wrap up the shoot in given time. Her reel and real life beau Mohsin is said to be taking proper care and being with her all along.

Awww...we wish you a speedy recovery Shivangi!!!