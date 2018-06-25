Heena Parmar and Jatin Shah to feature in Colors' Kaun Hai

MUMBAI: The channel Colors is set to launch a new horrifying and thrilling show called Kaun Hai.

The upcoming show is produced by Contiloe Pictures. It will roll out exciting new episodes each time. The promos of Kaun Hai is already creating buzz for being scary and gripping.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that TV actors Heena Parmar and Jatin Shah have been roped in for one of the episodes.

Jodha Akbar fame Heena and Jatin, who was last seen in Colors' Thapki Pyaar Ki, will play researchers in the show.

We tried reaching out to Heena and Jatin but they remained unavailable to comment.

Kaun Hai will launch on 29 June and it will air from Friday to Sunday at 10.30pm.