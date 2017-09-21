Pretty and talented actress Heena Parmar, who is currently seen on Star Plus' popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar is not keeping well.

The series recently wrapped up its shoot as the show is scheduled to go off air on 30 September.

We hear, the actress was hospitalised about two days ago after the shoot wrapped up. The actress has been diagnosed with dengue. She posted about her ill health on her Instagram acoount. Take a look!

