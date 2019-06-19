Heena Rajput and Jahaan Arora roped in for SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s epic drama Tenali Rama (Contiloe) is binge watched by many. Every now and then, we see a couple of actors joining the cast. Once again, a new character will be introduced in the show.



According to our sources, the makers have roped in actors Heena Rajput and Jahaan Arora for the show.



Heena, who earlier featured in shows like Aisi Deewangi and Mariam Khan, will play Timmarasu’s wife, while Naamkarann fame Jahaan Arora will be seen as a magician in the show.



Jahaan and Heena confirmed being a part of Tenali Rama.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!