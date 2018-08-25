Heital Puniwala on the spiritual guru he follows in life

MUMBAI: Actor Heital Puniwala is a very spiritual person and credits his guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankarjee, for all that he has achieved in life. The actor says that he is the kind of mentor who only believes in working for society. “He only lives for the betterment of society. I always listen to him and he always speaks about what is better for people and society. That is why so many big people and celebrities have been following him is 158 countries. His method to teach his disciples to handle any situation in life,” he says.

In fact, the guru focuses on teaching a breathing technique called Sudarshan Kriya, which Heital says is very helpful. “He has been teaching Sudarshan Kriya to everyone since the last 35 years, in over 158 countries. I must tell you, if you learn Sudarshan Kriya, which is just a breathing technique, you will be cured of every disease. All your problems will start getting solved because after doing Kriya, you feel so positive,” he says.

He adds, “I have seen people getting cured from cancer, asthama, migrane and many more problems.

The actor says that the guru has helped him a lot too. “He has made be see the good inside of me and inside others as well. He is always there with me and teaches me how to live life,” he says.