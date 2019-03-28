News

Heli Daruwala’s cute birthday wish for Shruti Sinha

MUMBAI: Actress Heli Daruwala and model-cum-dancer Shruti Sinha share a good bonding, and on the latter’s birthday, the former shared a funny yet cute video to wish her.

Heli took to her Instagram handle to share the video. In it, they can be seen doing some fun dance moves. Clad in simple attires, both the Telly town girls looked cute in the video. The actress also wrote an apt caption to define their act.

Wishing Shruti, Heli wrote alongside the video, “When we finish mastering all the kathak...!! Happy birthday @shrutisinhahaha #poolovers #missthis”

Take a look at her post below and let us know your thoughts:

On the professional front, Heli Daruwala is known for her role of an antagonist in the popular supernatural thriller show, Naagin 3, while Shruti Sinha gained fame by participating in reality shows like Roadies Xtreme S15 and Splitsvilla 11. She is the winner of Splitsvilla 11.

We wish Shruti a very happy birthday!

