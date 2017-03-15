Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Helly’s ‘daredevil’ act for Devanshi

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 01:31 PM

It is rightly said that ‘We all have a Wonder Woman inside us’!

The petite Helly Shah, who is playing the titular role in Devanshi, is a proof for the same.

The young girl, who looks all delicate and sweet, is actually a daredevil in real life.

Recently, shooting for the Holi sequence, Helly had to attempt breaking a dahi handi standing atop a human pyramid. While others would shy away risking their lives, Helly took the challenge.

And we must say, the girl showed grit and gut performing the same.

Here checkout her video:

A post shared by Helly ~ (@hellyshahofficial) on

Good job Helly!

As already informed by us, Devanshi will be seen drinking bhang and indulging in some crazy moments. She will also be revealing her reality to Vardaan (Mudit Nayyar).

Stay hooked to know what lies ahead in the dramatic track ahead!!!

Tags > TV actress, Helly Shah, challenging act, TV show, Devanshi, Colors, Mudit Nayyar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top