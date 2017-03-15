Helly’s ‘daredevil’ act for Devanshi

It is rightly said that ‘We all have a Wonder Woman inside us’!

The petite Helly Shah, who is playing the titular role in Devanshi, is a proof for the same.

The young girl, who looks all delicate and sweet, is actually a daredevil in real life.

Recently, shooting for the Holi sequence, Helly had to attempt breaking a dahi handi standing atop a human pyramid. While others would shy away risking their lives, Helly took the challenge.

And we must say, the girl showed grit and gut performing the same.

Here checkout her video:

A post shared by Helly ~ (@hellyshahofficial) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Good job Helly!

As already informed by us, Devanshi will be seen drinking bhang and indulging in some crazy moments. She will also be revealing her reality to Vardaan (Mudit Nayyar).

Stay hooked to know what lies ahead in the dramatic track ahead!!!