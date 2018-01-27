Hema Malini recreates an iconic Sholay scene after 43 years on DID

Mumbai, 27 January 2018: Zee TV’s dance reality show Dance India Dance has been enthralling audiences week-on-week with spellbinding performances. The contestants have been putting their best foot forward, continuously redefining themselves to impress the masters and win their fans’ precious votes. This weekend, the viewers are in for a special treat as Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini will be seen as the celebrity guest on the show accompanied by the author of her biography ‘Beyond the Dream Girl’, Mr. Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

The evergreen actress’s beauty captured everyone’s hearts once again as she stepped on to stage draped in a beautiful golden saree, proving that she is the undisputed Dream Girl of Bollywood. In the presence of the legendary actress, the contestants were excited to display their talent and win her praise. Hema ji showered each contestant with praises and commended them for their passion. Master Mudassar Khan who is Hema ji’s huge fan, requested her to enact an iconic scene from her blockbuster film Sholay. Sportingly accepting Mudassar’s special request, the veteran actress hopped onto a Tanga and recreated the magic of the scene where Basanti first comes face to face with Jai and Veeru 43 years after the film released. Adding to the moment and helping Hema ji bring the scene alive, Master Mudassar and Master Marzi played the roles of Jai and Veeru respectively.

Marzi and Mudassar left no stone unturned to impress Hema ji. They even danced to her song ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan Main Nachungi’ anddedicated the performance to her. DID’s quirky duo also thanked the Dream Girl for giving them an opportunity to be a part of the power-packed scene with her.

Apart from these fun-filled moments, the viewers will witness a bunch of exceptional performances by the contestants. SanketGaonkar’s act to RaktCharitraenthralled the judges and fetched great compliments while Piyush’s emotional performance to TujheBhula Diya and Paramdeep’s energetic performance to BadtameezDil impressed the judges thoroughly. Above everything else, beloved dream girl Hema Malini’s presence promises to make the episode of Dance India Dance a truly memorable one for all!