Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched show Ye Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai has taken viewers back to the 90s era.

The Shashi Sumeet Production’s drama depicts how life used to be simple and 'uncomplicated' due to the absence of smart phones and cult fashion marked by high-waist jeans, crop tops, hoop earrings and wedges.

The team is now set to welcome two new members in their family.

According to our sources, Hema Sood, who was last seen in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Marathi actress Yogini Chouk, who happens to be the winner of Zee Marathi’s Maharashtra Ka Superstar and has been part of popular Marathi shows namely Tu Tithe Mee, Julun Yeti Reshimgathi and others, have been roped in for the show.

Hema has joined the cast as the parallel lead. Yogini and Hema will play mother-daughter Rita and Shefali respectively in the soap. Rita will be a Christian lady who will be known for her bold nature. While other ladies will wear a ghunghat, Shefali will be seen wearing sleeveless blouses as she thinks that the only place for women is not just the kitchen. She believes that women should have their own identity.

Shefali will be an extrovert and strong headed girl exactly opposite of the lead character, Naina (Ashi Singh).

Both Yogini and Hema have confirmed the news with us. The actors have begun shooting and their entry sequence will air in coming days.