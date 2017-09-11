Actor Hemant Thatte, known for shows "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki" and "Sanskaar.. Dharohar Apnon Ki!", has joined the cast of upcoming TV show "Mere Sai".

"I am very much happy and excited shooting for 'Mere Sai'. I am open for every powerful roles and the characters that are written for giving social messages," Hemant said in a statement.

"It makes me feel fortunate," he added.

Hemant will play the character of 'Appa Patil' in the Sony Entertainment Television show, which will air from September 25.

