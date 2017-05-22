Hemophilia special in Aakash Aath's Lakhichhana

Loyal viewers of Aakash Aath's Lakhichhana gear up for the forthcoming episode!

The team is celebrating the coming episode with some special children who are affected by Hemophilia disease.

The children who will be seen include Abhinabo, Somyadeep and Nitish.

And guess who will be the other guest of the show?

Well, it is sand art artist Badal Barai.

So, gear up for the episode.

Anchored by Sujan Mukherjee, it will air on 24 May at 9.30 p.m.

