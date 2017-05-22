Hot Downloads

Hemophilia special in Aakash Aath's Lakhichhana

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017 04:29 PM

Loyal viewers of Aakash Aath's Lakhichhana  gear up for the forthcoming episode!

The team is celebrating the coming episode with some special children who are affected by Hemophilia disease.

The children who will be seen include Abhinabo, Somyadeep and Nitish.

And guess who will be the other guest of the show?

Well, it is sand art artist Badal Barai.

So, gear up for the episode.

Anchored by Sujan Mukherjee, it will air on 24 May at 9.30 p.m.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

