Complications amidst celebrations!

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon celebrate Kirti’s (Mohena Singh) hen party. All the women from Singhania and Goenka family will come together to party. Kirti will plan to have a theme of hip-pop and chor police for the celebrations.

However, Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will create a big trouble which would land all of them in jail.

Yes, according to our sources, during the party, while playing the chor police game, Naira will shoot from a real gun, leaving everyone shocked. By mistake, the fake gun will be replaced with a real one. The real gun would actually belong to Manish Goenka.

After hearing the gun shot at midnight, cops would arrive in Goenka’s house. They would take all the ladies to the police station. However, the situation will be brought under control and they would end the bash with a bang.

It is a fun filled sequence which viewers can definitely look forward to watch.