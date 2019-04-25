Here is a chance to dance with Mohena Kumari Singh aka Kirti of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Mohena came into the limelight as a contestant on the show Dance India Dance Seaosn 2. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Post that, the ace choreographer ventured into acting and rose to fame with her character of Kirti on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



But as we know, Mohena’s first love has always been dancing. Now, you can get a chance to dance with her and Madhuri Dixit. The actress shared a video where she is dancing on the song Coca Cola Tu and challenges you to do the same. You need to upload a dance video with the hook step. Whoever does the hook step correctly will be selected and get a chance to dance with her and Madhuri.



So gear up and post your videos soon!



Check the post here.