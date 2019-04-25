Here is a chance to dance with Mohena Kumari Singh aka Kirti of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

View this post on Instagram
It’s all about the Hook step ! So all you got to do is upload a video with your favourite song’s hook step, use #Talentainment , nominate 5 of your friends to take up the challenge and make them happiness ambassadors. Wait a second, it gets exciting here, you get a chance to dance with me and Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tata Sky Dance Studio, #123. Go right now get dancing and spread some happiness @madhuridixitnene @shampagopikrishna999 @iamkrutimahesh @deepak5678 @dancewithmadhuri @drneneofficial @tataskyofficial #Talentainment #internationaldanceday #madhuridixit #dancewithmadhuri
