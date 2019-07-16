News

Here is everything you want to know about Sony TV's new show, Isharon Isharon Mein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 04:17 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has brought for the audience a new show titled Isharon Isharon Mein, which is the story of a young boy named Yogi. Isharon Isharon Mein is all set to celebrate the mainstream journey of a differently abled man who comes across as a normal person because everyone around him treats him that way.

He doesn’t communicate through his emotions and looks at the positive side of life in every situation. The series is about silence being musical, soothing, and communicative.

Yogi is a common boy who loves being around his family, singing, and hanging out with his friends. However, he was born deaf and mute. This is something that most would view as a set-back, but Yogi believes in living his life to the fullest.

The cast includes a fresh mix of new faces and veteran actors like Mudit Nayar, Swati Shah, Kiran Karmarkar, Sudhir Pandey, Sulbha Arya, Karaan Singh, Rishina Kandhari, Sumbhul Tauqeer, Gaurav Sharma, Saraswati Vijay, Aayesha Vindhara, Debattama Saha, Simran Pareenja, Nitesh Parashar, and Virendra Singh.

Mudit Nayar, who plays the lead, believes that Isharon Isharon Mein is like a breath of fresh air on television. Mudit also expressed how difficult it was to play a deaf and mute character, as the challenge is to strike balance between being technically correct and acting in a way that even a layman understands the signs.

Mudit is a trained actor from Barry John Acting Studio, the same place where Shah Rukh Khan was trained. Like him, he also would like to try his luck in the world of Bollywood some day.

Good luck, team Isharon Isharon Mein.

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Isharon Isharon Mein, Swati Shah, Kiran Karmarkar, Sudhir Pandey, Sulbha Arya, Karaan Singh, Rishina Kandhari, Sumbhul Tauqeer, Gaurav Sharma, Saraswati Vijay, Aayesha Vindhara, Debattama Saha, Simran Pareenja, Nitesh Parashar, Virendra Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vivan Bhathena’s #MeToo Wolf of Bollywood Trailer...

Vivan Bhathena’s #MeToo Wolf of Bollywood Trailer Launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days