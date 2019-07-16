Here is everything you want to know about Sony TV's new show, Isharon Isharon Mein

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has brought for the audience a new show titled Isharon Isharon Mein, which is the story of a young boy named Yogi. Isharon Isharon Mein is all set to celebrate the mainstream journey of a differently abled man who comes across as a normal person because everyone around him treats him that way.



He doesn’t communicate through his emotions and looks at the positive side of life in every situation. The series is about silence being musical, soothing, and communicative.



Yogi is a common boy who loves being around his family, singing, and hanging out with his friends. However, he was born deaf and mute. This is something that most would view as a set-back, but Yogi believes in living his life to the fullest.



The cast includes a fresh mix of new faces and veteran actors like Mudit Nayar, Swati Shah, Kiran Karmarkar, Sudhir Pandey, Sulbha Arya, Karaan Singh, Rishina Kandhari, Sumbhul Tauqeer, Gaurav Sharma, Saraswati Vijay, Aayesha Vindhara, Debattama Saha, Simran Pareenja, Nitesh Parashar, and Virendra Singh.



Mudit Nayar, who plays the lead, believes that Isharon Isharon Mein is like a breath of fresh air on television. Mudit also expressed how difficult it was to play a deaf and mute character, as the challenge is to strike balance between being technically correct and acting in a way that even a layman understands the signs.



Mudit is a trained actor from Barry John Acting Studio, the same place where Shah Rukh Khan was trained. Like him, he also would like to try his luck in the world of Bollywood some day.



Good luck, team Isharon Isharon Mein.