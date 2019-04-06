Here is how COLORS’ artists are going to celebrate GudiPadwa this year

Sonali Naik aka Savitri Mai from Gatbandhan, “GudiPadwa is the time of great rejoicing and festivity as the entire family comes together for the celebration. As a tradition, all of us do the puja together in the morning and post that all the ladies prepare the traditional delicacies like kheer, pooranpoli and halw. This year, I am planning to make these dishes for my ‘Gathbandhan’ family as well. As it is considered auspicious to buy jewelry on this day, Iam thinking of purchasing something, if not very exquisite but atleast something small to keep the tradition alive. I would like to wish everyone Happy GudiPadwa and prosperous new year."

Rajesh Shringarpure aka MoropantTambe in KhoobLadi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani: “GudiPadwa has always been very close to my heart because it involves the coming together of our entire family. It marks the beginning of the new year in the Marathi calender and is considered as a very auspicious day . I am looking forward to dressing up in my traditional attire and devour in some authentic Marathi sweets.”

Anuja Sathe aka Janaki in KhoobLadi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani : “It’s the beginning of a new year in our Marathi calendar. The gudi that we put outside the door is a symbol of success, a sign of our raising standards of life and prospering in life. On this day I dress up in the traditional Maharashtrian attire, do the pooja and prepare delicious food and sweets for my family. According to me, it is one of the brightest day that brings in a lot positivity. I would like to wish everybody a very happy GudiPadwa and hope this New Year brings in a lot of happiness and laughter..”

Manav Gohil aka Hanumant Singh in Kesari Nandan: “Every year our entire family comes together and we arrange a special pooja for the day. The celebration of the GudiPadwa festival is related to prosperity and well-being, I thank God for giving me all that he has and I hope he continues to shower his blessings upon my family and me. I wish all my viewers a very happy and prosperous new year.”