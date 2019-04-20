Here’s everything you need to know about Ssharad Malhotra’s wedding

MUMBAI : Actor Ssharad Malhotra is all set to tie the knot with Delhi-based designer Ripci Bhatia. The preparations are in full swing. “We have planned to have a mehndi, sangeet, and a morning wedding. Most of the functions are in Mumbai and one function is in my hometown Kolkata,” he says.

He adds, “Our wedding trousseau is ready, it’s a bit color- coordinated. For the day wedding, I am wearing a pearl white sherwani. For the evening party, I will wear a champagne colored suit. Somewhere, I think we are coordinating with each other. I have practically got married on screen for 6-7 times. So I think may even be knowing the few mantras too.”

Of course, taking out time is tough for the preparations. “I am working for 12-13 hours a day and then commuting for another 2-3 hours, so the junk of the day is gone. And the remaining time, you want to come to the home, relax, workout and enjoy with your family and friends. Luckily, I have a good team which is taking care of everything. I have my sister back home who is taking care of everything. My brother in law, my friends, my family friends, so everyone is pitching into it. and contributing,” she says.

Ask him what he loves about her, and he says, “Ripci is very childlike and I adore that quality. She just puts across everything in a beautiful manner. I love women who work and are independent but at the same time, both counterparts are managing the house well.”The wedding is scheduled for 20th April in Mumbai.