Here’s how Romit Raj is celebrating his birthday this year!

MUMBAI: Actor Romit Raj, who will soon turn a year older, will be working on his birthday. The actor plans to celebrate the day on the following weekend. 'I will be shooting for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala on my birthday. I visit the temple on my birthday every year and will do so this year too and then spend the day at work, shooting. Dinner is always home food with the family. My wife Tina has organised a party for me with my close friends on the weekend so that everyone can join us and have fun. I am excited to meet all my friends at my place, as everyone in Mumbai is usually super busy in their lives,' he says.

The actor has no qualms about turning older. 'I will be turning 39 this year, and age is truly just a number for me. People are dying because of heart attacks and stress in their 20s, so age doesn’t really matter. In fact, it’s the number of years that has given me a lot of maturity in my work and contributed to my personal growth. I am a very positive and content man. For me, my family comes first, and then, I think about myself. I believe in living every minute and not taking stress even if you have day-to-day problems to fight with. Keep smiling and moving forward,' he says.

Talking about his most memorable birthday, he says, 'My most memorable birthdays would be the ones I celebrated on the sets of Betiyan and Maayka, where I had about 8 to 10 cakes to cut. It was lovely to get so much love and so many best wishes. From my childhood years, the year we went to Essel World for my birthday was the best. My parents took all my close friends to Essel world, and we spent the whole day there. I still remember it like it was yesterday.'

Ask him what he wants to gift himself this year, and he says, 'There are many materialistic things I want, but from this year, I will focus more on fitness and will be more disciplined. I wake up at 6.30 AM, but from 9th July, I will wake up at 5 AM every day. I want to join the 5-AM club.'

Romit, whose last full-fledged fiction work was Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, is back on TV after three years with Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. He plays a school dean in the show, a role he considers layered and challenging.

Here's wishing you a very happy birthday, Romit!