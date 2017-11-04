The season of band baaja baarat has just begun and a lot of actors have swung into action to prepare for the pre-marriage functions.

Starry couples in the likes Bharti Singh – Harsh Limbachiyaa, Aashka Goradia – Brent Goble, Abhishek Bajaj – Akanksha Jindal have preparations underway. While the Naagin actress, Aashka and stand-up comedienne, Bharti will tie the knot on 3 December, Abhishek who was seen in Dil Deke Dekho will get hitched on 29 November. who doesn't get excited for his or her wedding? Well these TV celebs are no exception. All of them are very happy and they shared their happiness with TellyChakkar.

Abhishek and his beau, Akanksha even got their wedding date inked in roman numbers!

The two first met through a common friend at a birthday party in 2010 and hit it off instantly. Love followed soon after, and within four months of their first meeting, they were certain that they wanted to spend their lives together.

Talking about their wedding preparations, Abhishek told us, “well, we are prepping up for the Mehendi, Cocktail, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. We want the functions to be divided into evening and morning functions and we are planning the same. At the moment, I am on a shopping spree hunting for a fabulous outfit to wear on the D day and so is Akanksha.

The Sangeet ceremony requires a lot of brainstorming as we performed on so many varied and new songs on our engagement and we have to come up with new songs. Akanksha and I recently completed our pre-wedding shoot.”

It is said that distance makes the heart grow fonder. That is exactly what happened in Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s case. The co-stars hit it off instantly but it was only after Shoaib quit 'Sasural Simar Ka' in 2013 that they realised their love for each other.

Dipika and Shoaib will take the nuptial vows early next year.

Shedding some light on the wedding, Dipika said, “We have just started planning things. We have zeroed down on our wedding card design, the guest list and the wedding venue. There is a lot of obvious excitement!”

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble met at a concert in Las Vegas where it was a love at first sight for them. They spend sometime together in Vegas and Brent, without wasting time introduced her to his parents.

Aashka averred, “We haven’t even started our wedding shopping. But yes, the venue and other basic things are locked. I am super excited. I just don’t want it to be an organized chaos. I hope everything runs smoothly.”

“We might spend our honeymoon in New Zealand,” she added.

Bharti has known Harsh professionally from seven years as the latter wrote scripts for her shows. The two have been fond of each other and decided to spend the rest of their life together.

In a chit chat with Bharti, she mentioned, “There is just too much work happening and I am juggling between my work commitments and marriage shopping most of the time...everyday selecting designs, new wear of each occasion...I now realize that getting married is not a piece of cake! My attire for the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony are already stitched and my Cocktail party dress is yet to come. Harsh’s wedding outfits are being made in Bhopal by a person who specializes in sherwani tailoring. One thing which Harsh and I have clearly in our minds is that we do not want to wear heavy clothes like how people wore earlier. Harsh has been looking out for elegant self-print designs and I am also looking at something sophisticated.”

We wish all the couples all the best for the wedding galore, glitz and glamour!