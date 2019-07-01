Here’s a list of Parth Samthaan’s GIRLFRIENDS!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been one of the most controversial celebrities of television.

He has come out of the controversies and is one of the reigning kings. He has become a household name through his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu.

His journey on television has been quite an interesting one. Many women fell for this chocolate boy right from the time he made his debut! Be it MTV Webbed or Kaisi Hai Yaarian, the television viewing audience has always had an affinity towards him.

But along with the characters that he has portrayed on screen, an actor’s personal life also is subject to various rumours and speculations. Today, we list down all his love interests and the rumoured ones below.

Parth Samthaan and Disha Patani

The two began dating post the Pantaloons Fresh Face Hunt in 2012 and were so much in love that Parth even went on to confirm his relationship with Disha to the media. However, it was reported that Disha had found evidence of Parth cheating on her.

Parth with Niti Taylor

There were also rumours that there might be something more brewing between the two Kaisi Hai Yaarian, as Niti shared a cryptic post….

Parth and his now co-star Erica Fernandes

Parth is now seen as Mr. Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and though there is no confirmation, rumours are rife that the two are quite close and might be in a relationship!

