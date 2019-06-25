News

Here’s a sneak peek to SonyLIV’s next web original – ‘GULLAK’

25 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Small families, never ending hassles and an unshakeable bond; that’s what defines the dynamics of the Indian middle class. Bereft of luxuries and away from the urban hustle, these are people who live limitlessly within the small confines of their homes. Their dreams are not bound by the height of their walls and imperfection is a way of life for them. Unleashing one such slice of life story, SonyLIV, India’s first premium video on demand service launches its next original - Gullak on 27th June. Created by TVF, Gullak promises to evoke a rollercoaster of emotions in its viewers and present hilarious instances that form the crux of middle class families in India.

Written by Nikhil Vijay and starring actors Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sunita Rajwar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta, the show depicts the story of a family that brings home a Gullak to save for materialise their dreams. But things don’t always go as per plan, which is essentially a reality in our regular lives. Undeterred, they stick together as there’s more to save for a happy life, togetherness being top of the order. With a well-knit screenplay and heartfelt performances, Gullak is reflective of the unexpected highs and disappointing lows that we all face and yet relentlessly strive to sail through. What we gain is a lifetime of memories, experiences and stories to share.

Join the Mishra family as they find anecdotes in their chaotic everyday lives by catching a glimpse of the promo below. Gullak goes live exclusively on SonyLIV on 27th June 2019.

Gullak promo linkhttps://www.sonyliv.com/details/promos/6050697848001/Gullak---Trailer

past seven days