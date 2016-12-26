Hot Downloads

TV News
Here’s the new NAKSH in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

By SrividyaRajesh
26 Dec 2016 05:05 PM

Kuch paane ke liye kuch khona padta hai (No pain, no gain).

Rohan Mehra, who is currently entertaining all on Bigg Boss 10, and seems to be a favourite, sadly lost his prized role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It came after the young boy decided to participate in the controversial reality show ditching his daily.

As per recent reports, Rohan who quit Yeh Rishta to participate in the reality series has been replaced. The makers (Directors Kut) who patiently waited for Rohan’s return for a long time, were left in a lurch with the new track needing his immediate presence.

Left with no option, the channel and producers did a frantic search to get a new Naksh. 

Now as per credible sources, a new actor will soon join the cast.

Actor Rishi Dev, who has been part of Bade Bhaiyan Ki Dulhaniya, Balika Vadhu etc will enact the part of Akshara and Naitik’s (Hina Khan and Vishal Singh) lovable son. 

Shared a source, “Naksh will enter the show during Kartik-Naira’s (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) engagement. He will be seen coming home after six months.”

What do you have to say about the new Naksh?

Stay hooked, we will get you more details...

We could not reach the actor and producer Rajan Shahi for a comment.

