Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Tujhse Hai Raabta

Zee TV's popular show Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media)



The upcoming episode will bring about more twists, turns, and drama.



In the previous episodes, the audiences witnessed that Kalyani has lost the Moksh’s custody case.



In the upcoming episodes, Malhar tries to ask Atharva about Moksh’s whereabouts, but Atharva starts behaving child-like. It seems like he has lost his memory.



Malhar, who does not trust Atharva, tries to hypnotize him so that he can learn the real reason behind Atharva’s behaviour as well as to obtain information about Moksh.



But in a turn of events, Kalyani gets hypnotized and starts behaving in the same manner.



The story of the show is set in Maharashtra. It started by exploring the bitter-sweet relationship of a stepmother and stepdaughter and how their lives take different turns. The equations between Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, and Sarthak form the crux of the story.



