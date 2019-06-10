Here’s the NEXT BIG TWIST in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) is gaining a lot of attention from fans.

The current track of the show revolves around Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) separation. Post the 5-year leap, the duo are seen living their respective lives with new zeal, but deep down, they miss each other.

Naira is staying with her 5-year-old son, Kairav Kartik Goenka.

Kartik is pretending to be happy in front of the Goenka family for their happiness.

Kartik and Naira are having a tough time in each other's absence, but Kairav is the one who suffers the most because of their separation.

What are your views on the upcoming track? Hit the comments section below.