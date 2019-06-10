News

Here’s the NEXT BIG TWIST in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) is gaining a lot of attention from fans.

The current track of the show revolves around Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) separation. Post the 5-year leap, the duo are seen living their respective lives with new zeal, but deep down, they miss each other.

Naira is staying with her 5-year-old son, Kairav Kartik Goenka.  

Kartik is pretending to be happy in front of the Goenka family for their happiness.

Kartik and Naira are having a tough time in each other's absence, but Kairav is the one who suffers the most because of their separation.

