News

Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jul 2019 08:27 PM

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director’s Kut)  has been gaining immense popularity among the viewers.

The current track of the show revolves around Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) warning Kunal (Rithvik Arora) to not fall into Shweta’s (Palak Purswani) trap.

In the upcoming episodes, Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir start their new journey as they have finally realized their feelings for each other. The forthcoming tracks will be high on drama and twists, as Kunal does not approve of Abir and Mishti’s relationship. He hates Mishti for rejecting him.

Moreover, Kunal leanrs about Kuhu’s (Kaveri Priyam) feelings for him.

The audience will witness conflicts between Abir and Kunal and Mishti and Kuhu. Meenakshi will also play an important role in the complexities of their relationships.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Director’s Kut, Palak Purswani, Rhea Sharma,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend Likee’s Digital Influencer Awards

Celebs attend Likee’s Digital Influencer Awards
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari

past seven days