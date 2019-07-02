Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director’s Kut) has been gaining immense popularity among the viewers.

The current track of the show revolves around Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) warning Kunal (Rithvik Arora) to not fall into Shweta’s (Palak Purswani) trap.

In the upcoming episodes, Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir start their new journey as they have finally realized their feelings for each other. The forthcoming tracks will be high on drama and twists, as Kunal does not approve of Abir and Mishti’s relationship. He hates Mishti for rejecting him.

Moreover, Kunal leanrs about Kuhu’s (Kaveri Priyam) feelings for him.

The audience will witness conflicts between Abir and Kunal and Mishti and Kuhu. Meenakshi will also play an important role in the complexities of their relationships.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.