News

Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 09:04 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key is gearing up for major twists and drama.

In the upcoming episode, Kunal unwillingly gets married to Kuhu. Meenakshi was blackmailed by Parul, who threatened to reveal Kunal's illegitimate identity to everyone if she stops Kunal's wedding with Kuhu. Thus, Kunal, who does not understand why Meenakshi compelled him to do this, is furious.

On the wedding night, Kuhu is waiting for Kunal in the room. But Kunal doesn’t want to share his bed with her, which leaves her feeling confused as she is still unaware the truth.

YRHPK is also bringing a maha-episode on 24th August.

What are your views on the upcoming episode? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Aalesha
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai

past seven days