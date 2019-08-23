Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key is gearing up for major twists and drama.



In the upcoming episode, Kunal unwillingly gets married to Kuhu. Meenakshi was blackmailed by Parul, who threatened to reveal Kunal's illegitimate identity to everyone if she stops Kunal's wedding with Kuhu. Thus, Kunal, who does not understand why Meenakshi compelled him to do this, is furious.



On the wedding night, Kuhu is waiting for Kunal in the room. But Kunal doesn’t want to share his bed with her, which leaves her feeling confused as she is still unaware the truth.



YRHPK is also bringing a maha-episode on 24th August.



What are your views on the upcoming episode? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.