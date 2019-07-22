News

Here’s the next big twist in Zee TV’s Manmohini

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we exclusively reported about Zee TV’s Manmohini (LSD Films) being all set to head for a leap and lead actress Garima Singh Rathore planning to quit the show (read here: Zee TV’s Manmohini to take a leap; lead actress Garima Singh Rathore to quit).

We have now heard that post the leap, the makers are planning a big twist in the show.

Apparently, Rana (Ankit Siwach) and Siya deliver a baby, and the kid will be born with supernatural powers.

The makers are still working on the script, but one thing is for sure: the show is heading for a leap and new characters will be introduced.

TellyChakkar will keep readers updated on each development!

