Here’s a video proof of Prince and Yuvika's engagement, courtesy Kishwer

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Bigg Boss fame duo Prince and Yuvika’s alleged engagement. For those who are not aware, as per our credible sources, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been engaged for a while now. Their engagement was a close-knit family affair and took place on 14th February 2017.

While both Prince and Yuvika refuted the reports now we have a proof for the same. Post the story; a video went viral on social media. While we are not sure of how old this video is, it works as an evidence of the couple’s secret betrothal. The video was taken by Kishwer Merchant who was a co-contestant along with Prince and Yuvika.

(Also Read: Prince & Yuvika are already engaged; marriage on the cards)

In the video, Kishwer is heard saying that, “I’ve heard that something happened on Valentine’s Day (as per TellyChakkar’s report, the duo got engaged on 14, February).” Kishwer also asked Yuvika to show her fingers.

Kishwer is quite close with Prince and Yuvika. Her proximity was such that she even left the show midway for Prince. Well her words are quite a testimony of the duo’s engagement.

Here’s the video, have a look.