Here’s what the audiences think about the pregnancy track in Yeh Rishta

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) has been an audience favourite for the longest time. The show will soon complete 10 years of its glorious run on television. The interesting tracks have kept its audiences hooked to it.

The Kartik–Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi respectively) divorce and reconciliation tracks were well received by the audience.

However, the current track of the show has not impressed viewers much. The show has witnessed a major drop in TRPs.

In the current track, Naira is pregnant and Kartik is being a doting would-be father. In the previous episodes, the show talked about gender determination.

TellyChakkar got in touch with a few fans and viewers of the show. Read on to know what they feel about the current track.

Ekta Joshi, a 16-year-old college girl, said, ‘I am really enjoying the track. The KaIra love, care, cute nok jhoks, and Naira going through the cute pregnancy situations like not being able to watch her favourite violent movies and all are super adorable to watch.’

Suvarna Gupta, a housewife, said, ‘I was quite excited to watch the pregnancy track in the show. I am a bit disappointed, as there are many things that could have been shown in the show apart from the sex determination fiasco. I was not able to relate to the track.’

Anjali Deshpande, a teacher and mother of two, said, ‘I would have loved to see a conflict on parenting techniques between Naira and her mother-in-law. We are emerging as a progressive nation, and the show should talk about more urban and relatable issues.’

Mass media student Disha Dalla said, ‘Kartik and Naira are giving major relationship goals. I am loving how their bonding is shown in this track, wherein they not only have each other’s back but also fight a lot, which maybe because of the mood swings that a pregnant woman goes through.’

Sharing her preferences, Poonam Gupta, a housewife said, ‘I would rather love to see Naira’s conflict between being a good mother versus successful in her career, giving the fact that she is a homely person as well as passionate about her career too. Moreover, the makers can roll out something about Kartik’s journey as a would-be father, as a husband to an expectant wife also goes through a lot of mental pressure and thoughts; the guy’s side of the story is not very well expressed in the entertainment industry. Majorly, the pregnancy track revolves around a female’s dilemma or conflicts with in-laws. It’s high time people know about the journey of a would-be father.’

Well, we at TellyChakkar absolutely love Yeh Rishta, and we hope the show bounces back again with amazing TRPs in the coming week.