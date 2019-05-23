Here’s what TV celebs have to say about PM Narendra Modi’s BIG WIN!

MUMBAI: The election results were one of the most awaited things today, and finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP witnessed a huge victory!

The election results are out, and NaMo has regained power and will continue to govern for the next term. Our celebrities from the television industry were as excited about the results as us common folks. As Narendra Modi’s win is declared, some of our favourite stars speak exclusively to TellyChakkar to share their thoughts on PM Modi coming into power.

Here’s what they had to say.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: I am relaxed and happy. I know my country is in good hands and protected now.

Gautam Rode: I am glad that it’s a second victory for Mr. Narendra Modi. A big congratulations to him and his party. With him coming into power once again, we will be happier as a country. Since it is his second term, the country will progress further. And the promises will be fulfilled.

Smita Singh: It was on 26th February that I got to know that India had done a surgical strike. The first thing I did that day is to go and get a voter ID only so that I could cast my vote for Mr. Narendra Modi. Now when he is in power, I am happy that he has removed corruption and has made us proud. I am an avid traveller, and when I used to travel earlier, people related us with Bollywood stars such as Mithun Chakraborty and SRK, but now, it is Modi, and I am proud to call myself an Indian. We are getting the respect we deserve.

Adhvik Mahajan: I am happy that Narendra Modi has come into power once again, and he will add more stability to the constitution. Since this will be his second term, he will get time to implement his plans and add better functionality to the system. There is no doubt that Modi is a great leader and will make India proud!

Pooja Banerjee: I’m very happy that this time, citizens have voted wisely, and it shows that India is growing and the fact that India is actually heading towards the golden age. Modi ji deserves to be the PM, since he is the one who got respect for India and our citizens. He got our country back on the world map.

What are your thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP coming into power once again?