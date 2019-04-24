Here’s why Erica Fernandes will make for a FABULOUS MOTHER!

MUMBAI: We have seen many shades of Erica Fernandes. We have seen her donning the role of a strong independent woman in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi as Sonakshi on Sony TV. While we really liked her in the character, we hardly thought that she’d be able to justify the character in her current show, Kasautii Zindagii Kii where she plays Prerna.

But she convinced us that she is indeed a versatile actress. We got to see varied shades of her, from a romantic and a heartbroken, devastated woman to someone who is strong, fights for her rights, and can give all the people who think ill a taste of their own medicine. As an on-screen daughter, daughter-in-law, and wife, she makes the audience admire her for the morals she projects.

And now, Erica has gone a step ahead to prove that she can give out warm motherly vibes. We spotted her gelling with kids on the sets of competition-based cookery show Kitchen Champion!

Erica posted pictures from the sets of the show, where she was spotted having a gala time with the children, and we are sure that she will make a good on-screen mother as well if required. Take a look at the pictures posted by her from the sets.

It looks like she completely adores kids. Don’t you think so?