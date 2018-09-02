Here’s why Harman and Soumya make for the PERFECT television couple!

There is no doubt that actor Vivian Dsena has enchanted one and all with his acting chops and macho personality as Harman in Colors’ Shakti. Starting his career as Abhay Raichand in Pyar Ki Ye Ek Kahani, he gained immense popularity for his stint in Madhubala on Colors opposite Drashti Dhami.

Apart from his acting, he was regarded as the fourth Sexiest Asian Man of 2017. It was the sixth time that the actor featured in the list of the 50 Sexiest Men. Being a part of a unique show revolving around a transgender, both Vivian and Rubina Dilaik, as Harman and Soumya, have captivated the audience with their chemistry and given us some amazing #couplegoals. Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself!

Are Harman and Soumya your favourite jodi?