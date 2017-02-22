Here’s why Karan Kundra is out of Roadies

The news of Karan Kundra being ousted from Roadies Rising is definitely making hot news.

With the latest promos of the actor who turned judge/mentor for the MTV show, slapping a contestant had spread like wide fire. And soon with the buzz that he is moving out of the reality series, people joined dots and blamed his violence for the exit.

Roadies, as viewers would know is a show where contestants from all across indulge in a journey on bikes facing challenges, politics and emotional outbursts all along.

Wanting to only select strong and clear minded people, Karan had got disgusted at a young man who came for the audition, when he mentioned having hit his own sister. Not someone to take injustice towards women, Karan had ferociously stood against the guy and when he kept on insisting he did no wrong, Karan planted a tight slap on the contestant’s cheek.

Now, here we have details, that this event is no cause for Karan moving out. As per close source in the channel, the incident happened a couple of months back, and the actor’s move was already planned as he had some prior commitments.

Karan will be replaced by MTV loyalist Nikhil Chinappa.

The actor also put the rumours to rest with this post:

Aren’t you excited to know what Karan would be doing next? Well, we are!!!