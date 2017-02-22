Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Here’s why Karan Kundra is out of Roadies

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2017 02:38 PM

The news of Karan Kundra being ousted from Roadies Rising is definitely making hot news.

With the latest promos of the actor who turned judge/mentor for the MTV show, slapping a contestant had spread like wide fire. And soon with the buzz that he is moving out of the reality series, people joined dots and blamed his violence for the exit.

Roadies, as viewers would know is a show where contestants from all across indulge in a journey on bikes facing challenges, politics and emotional outbursts all along.

Wanting to only select strong and clear minded people, Karan had got disgusted at a young man who came for the audition, when he mentioned having hit his own sister. Not someone to take injustice towards women, Karan had ferociously stood against the guy and when he kept on insisting he did no wrong, Karan planted a tight slap on the contestant’s cheek.

Now, here we have details, that this event is no cause for Karan moving out. As per close source in the channel, the incident happened a couple of months back, and the actor’s move was already planned as he had some prior commitments.

Karan will be replaced by MTV loyalist Nikhil Chinappa.

The actor also put the rumours to rest with this post:

Aren’t you excited to know what Karan would be doing next? Well, we are!!!

Tags > Karan Kundra, Roadies, moving out, judge/mentor, MTV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top