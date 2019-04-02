Here’s why Mouni Roy is one of the MOST LOVED actresses...

Mouni Roy has come a long way in her career. The beautiful actress has done a lot of blockbuster television shows in the likes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin among others.Mouni has a whopping 7.4 million followers on social media. Being a trained dancer, she has also explored the reality space and was a finalist in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. She took a big leap with Bollywood film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar.She looked cute and bubbly when she first stepped in the industry and gradually transformed into a fashionista.

What do you think about Mouni Roy ?

Mouni has in every sense changed the way we look at television actresses today. Mouni through her deft of acting created new ways of portraying the Indian bahu, and after some highs and lows, she became television’s sultry siren!The diva has proved that television actresses have the talent to take the big leap gracefully and make a name in the Bollywood industry too. She is an inspiration to a zillion struggling and competitive actors. Talking about her journey, we recently announced an audience poll to know if people loved the young and chirp Mouni back then or the sizzling diva that she is now.59 percent of people say that the Gold actress looks fashionable and amazing now. It looks like Mouni has struck quite a balance between people who absolutely love her now and those who have always adored her.What say?