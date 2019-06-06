News

Here is the magazine on Surbhi Chandna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2019 08:28 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most famous and successful television actresses on television today. She rose to fame with her performance as Anika in Ishqbaaaz, and her character became a household name. The actress has gained a massive fan following.

Surbbhi's fans love her a lot, so much so that they made a special magazine for her in which they printed photos of her with her fans. The actress was overwhelmed with this gesture. She thanked her fans and appreciated their hard work.

Well, Surbhi is lucky to have such loyal fans, and every actor works hard to gain love and support from the audience.

Tags > Surbhi Chandna, Television, special magazine, loyal fans, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Actors come together for an initiative ‘Walk For...

Actors come together for an initiative ‘Walk For Mangroves’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days