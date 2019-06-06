Here is the magazine on Surbhi Chandna

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most famous and successful television actresses on television today. She rose to fame with her performance as Anika in Ishqbaaaz, and her character became a household name. The actress has gained a massive fan following.



Surbbhi's fans love her a lot, so much so that they made a special magazine for her in which they printed photos of her with her fans. The actress was overwhelmed with this gesture. She thanked her fans and appreciated their hard work.



Well, Surbhi is lucky to have such loyal fans, and every actor works hard to gain love and support from the audience.