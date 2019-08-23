Here is what will HAPPEN next in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Choti Sardarni has managed to win audience hearts with its unique storyline.



Meher has tried almost everything to stop her marriage with Sarabjit.



However, her mother Kulwant succeeds in getting her married.



Finally, against all odds, the duo is married.



Moreover, Meher’s attempts to contact Sarabjit after her marriage have gone in vain.



In the upcoming episode, the show will focus on the different rituals and traditions that a married couple follows.



However, Meher will also face many struggles to keep her child healthy in the womb.



Will she be successful? How will Sarabjit react to her pregnancy?



Stay tuned to know.