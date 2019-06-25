News

Here is why there is a tough competition between Arjun and Divyanka

25 Jun 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Just two days ahead of his birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor scored a fan following of 10 million on Instagram.

Arjun on Monday shared a video collage of himself and captioned it: "10 million. Thank you. All of you."

The "Ki & Ka" actor, who will turn 34 on Wednesday, is active on social media platforms and uses the medium to share updates about his professional life and parts of his personal life.

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's "Panipat", a period drama. The film, slated for release on December 6, also features Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

(SOURCE : IANS)

