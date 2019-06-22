Here's how Mohit Malik entered television industry

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik,is one of the most popular television actors. He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Sikandar in Star Plus’ popular daily Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The off-screen and on-screen bond that he shares with his reel daughters, Kullfi and Amyra, is something we can’t stop gushing about. The cast and twists and turns in the narrative have made the audience love the show.

Mohit began his journey as Aaoni in Star Plus’ daily Miilee, post which, the actor went ahead and played a handful of path-breaking roles. He was even applauded for his role in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year opposite Smriti Kalra and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda.

The actor has also been a part of popular dance reality show Nach Baliye. Despite being caught up with hectic schedules, the actor still manages to stay connected with his fans through social media. He enjoys a huge following on social media. He came a long way since he started his acting journey.

Here check out how he started his journey: