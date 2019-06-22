News

Here's how Mohit Malik entered television industry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 06:49 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik,is one of the most popular television actors. He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Sikandar in Star Plus’ popular daily Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The off-screen and on-screen bond that he shares with his reel daughters, Kullfi and Amyra, is something we can’t stop gushing about. The cast and twists and turns in the narrative have made the audience love the show.

Mohit began his journey as Aaoni in Star Plus’ daily Miilee, post which, the actor went ahead and played a handful of path-breaking roles. He was even applauded for his role in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year opposite Smriti Kalra and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda.

The actor has also been a part of popular dance reality show Nach Baliye. Despite being caught up with hectic schedules, the actor still manages to stay connected with his fans through social media. He enjoys a huge following on social media. He came a long way since he started his acting journey.

Here check out how he started his journey: 

Tags > Mohit Malik, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Sikandar, Akriti Sharma, Amyra Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka...

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka in Penang -Malaysia
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days